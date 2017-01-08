Arsenal’s future success depends largely on whether they are able to keep Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez at the club.

Both are in the final 18 months of their current contracts and there hasn’t been any indication that they’re close to signing new deals.

It would seem that both are waiting to see how this season pans out. And we’re talking about more than simply winning the FA Cup - Ozil and Sanchez are too good not to be competing for titles.

Worrying for Arsenal supporters is the fact that their team is fifth in the Premier League table and nine points behind Chelsea.

Even worse is an impending meeting with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Arsene Wenger need only recall the fates of Robin van Persie and Cesc Fabregas to understand that Ozil and Sanchez could jump ship at any moment.

Last month, the Mirror reported that the Chilean has received an offer of £400,000-per-week by a Chinese Super League club, and there are bound to be offers for Ozil, too.

Yet the German has delivered some promising news to Arsenal by insisting that he wants to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

He has just one proviso, however - will Wenger be in charge next season?

The Frenchman’s deal expires at the end of the season and whether or not he stays will have a big say in Ozil’s decision to commit.

“I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract," Ozil told Kicker magazine, per The Guardian. "The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club.”

“The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsène Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have.

“The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to [in the future].”

Ozil has been criticised for not signing a new contract, with Thierry Henry going as far as to accuse him of holding the club hostage.

However, the playmaker doesn’t care too much for the opinions of former players because they do not know the full story.

“Everyone has a right to say what they want but what they have to say doesn’t interest me,” Ozil added. “Ex-players or other people who have a view don’t know what is actually being said between me and the club.”

Many Arsenal supporters believe it’s time for Wenger to call it a day, but his presence may be the one thing that convinces Ozil to stay.

