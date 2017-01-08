Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Ronda Rousey.

WWE still interested in Ronda Rousey despite consecutive losses

Since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, many have questioned if the WWE will still be interested in signing Ronda Rousey to the company.

The former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion's second loss in a row after a 13-month break has meant many believe the WWE will no longer be interested in bringing her in because she is a broken star.

ESPN's Jonathan Coachman is one that believes Rowdy would be too much of a project and that she no longer has the right stuff to make it in sports entertainment after losing her badass image. He also thinks the WWE universe would treat her unfairly following the losses. However, that may not be the case.

According to NoDQ: "The company is still interested in bringing her in, as they feel she is still a major Superstar. 

"Not only does the company feel that she is a top Superstar, they also feel she has a lot of drawing power, as her last fight at UFC 207 against Amanda Nunes did around 1.1 million pay-per-view buys."

The high amount of pay-per-view buys shows that people are still interested in Rousey, and that's only going to translate as dollar signs for the WWE, no matter if she won or lost. The result is obviously a factor for the future, but not as big as some people might think.

You simply can't rule out completely Rowdy being in the WWE because her draw alone is incredible, as shown by the 1.1 million pay-per-view buys. Not many male superstars would be able to replicate that, let alone female superstars. Is the WWE willing to rebuild her image to capture this market? You bet they would.

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

WWE officials have spoken so highly of Rousey, even following her first loss to Holly Holm over a year ago, and according to reports, it doesn't look like that interest in her has dropped that much following her loss to Nunes. Don't be surprised if they try to bring her in before WrestleMania 33 just to capitalize on that.

