Damning statistic reveals the Premier League's worst striker

No matter how hard they try, Tottenham seem destined to remain utterly dependent on Harry Kane.

Thankfully for Spurs fans though, the Englishman just happens to be rather prolific and Dele Alli has discovered a finishing knack too. Consequently, this undoubted reliance is yet to prove too damning for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Nevertheless, the numbers don’t bode too well for Kane’s deputy – Vincent Janssen. The Dutchman is underperforming to such an extent that he garnered a rather unwanted statistic for himself.

Early struggles

While Tottenham will be forever mocked for finishing third in a two horse race, the reality is that they launched a strong title challenge last season.This had a lot to do with Kane who stormed his way to the Premier League Golden Boot.

His 25 strikes saw him eclipse the goal scoring feats of accomplished strikers such as Diego Costa and Sergio Aguero.

That being said, Pochettino has always being acutely aware of the consequences if Kane were to pick up an injury. In light of this, he turned to Janssen this summer in offering AZ Alkmaar £17 million for his services.

So far though, he hasn’t proven the back-up plan Spurs fans expected him to be. Even when Kane picked up a crock in the 1-0 win over Sunderland, Janssen failed to make the most of his opportunities in the first team.

In fact, the 22-year-old has yet to score for Tottenham in open play at all. His three strikes so far have all come from the penalty spot and had his English colleague been fit, he wouldn’t have been taking those either.

Consequently, Janssen’s spell in England hasn’t been the most flattering thus far. Considering he racked up 31 goals in 49 appearances last season, his career progression has taken an untimely breather.

Damning statistic

Unfortunately for the Dutch forward, his poor form has seen him set a rather embarrassing record. It seems that, statistically at least, he is the least effective striker in the entire Premier League.

Janssen has had more shots in the league than any other striker (33) without having scored from open play.

It’s rather humiliating reading for the man himself and bitter confirmation that he hasn’t really settled in a Tottenham shirt. For argument’s sake too, Kane has quadruple the amount of goals so far this season.

When Dieumerci Mbokani is proving more prolific than you though, it’s time to pull your socks up and familiarise yourself with the net.

After all, if Tottenham are to get anywhere near the Premier League title this season, they can’t pin all their hopes on Kane. With Alli scoring three braces in as many games though, maybe Janssen can be forgotten all together.

