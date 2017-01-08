Trailing Real Madrid by three points heading into the second half of the La Liga team, Barcelona could ill-afford to drop points in their first league game since December 18.

Three points isn’t an insurmountable deficit. But when you consider Madrid have have gone 39 games unbeaten, it must feel like it to Barcelona.

The reigning Spanish champions had the chance to draw level with Madrid, who have a game in hand, when they travelled to Villarreal.

Article continues below

It was a fixture that always had the potential to cause Barca problems - Villarreal have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just 12 goals all season - and so it proved.

Nicola Sansone gave the hosts the lead in the second half and it was an advantage they kept until the 90th minute of the game.

Article continues below

Then, Lionel Messi did what he does best.

The Argentinian scored a brilliant free-kick for Barcelona in their 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in midweek. But Villarreal’s Samu Castillejo clearly didn’t watch that game, for he committed a foul 20 yards out in the dying minutes of the game.

Messi took the resulting free-kick and sent the ball flying into the top corner.

Video: Messi rescues Barca

There was a sense of inevitability as Messi stepped up to the ball. He fooled Villarreal ‘keeper Sergio Asnejo, who thought Messi would aim for the top right corner, by clipping the ball into the top left.

He’s simply incredible.

Penalty shout

The result is hardly ideal for Barcelona but they’ll take it.

They were unfortunate not to receive a penalty late on when the referee missed a clear handball inside the box. Had the ref spotted it, Barca will have had longer to seek a winner.

Twitter goes wild

Thankfully for Luis Enrique, he has a player called Messi to dig him out of some serious holes. Check out how Twitter reacted to his goal.

Is Lionel Messi the best free-kick taker in the world? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms