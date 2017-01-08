Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Big Van Vader.

WWE legend Big Van Vader reduces diabetic levels thanks to DDP Yoga

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You never want to hear a former WWE superstar struggling with health issues, that's why it's always so good to hear said star getting back on their feet once more.

Back in November, WWE legend Big Van Vader tweeted that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, and was told him that he has only two years left to live. However, he did visit a fourth doctor, who told him that the previous doctors’ diagnosis may not be the case.

It looks as though he has taken the situation into his own hands now to make sure that his health problems don't become a reality.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Vader has tweeted recently that he has begun taking part in Diamond Dallas Page's yoga sessions in order to improve his health and that it is working.

He said: "Finished my first week with @DDPYoga. I feel great, lost 10 lbs, and my diabetes levels are back to normal. @DDPYoga IS FOR REAL. #ddpyoga"

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Another reason to love DDP if you needed one. Another reason why he should be in the WWE Hall of Fame for all of his work inside and outside of the ring for the wrestling business.

Diamond Dallas Page's yoga sessions have helped not only Vader, but many other WWE Hall of Famers and legends in the past including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Razor Ramon aka Scott Hall, Mick Foley, Chris Jericho, and AJ Styles.

Getting back into shape will definitely help Vader live for longer if his diagnosis of only having two years left to live is true. Hopefully, it isn't and he is around for many more years to come and is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Triple H
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again