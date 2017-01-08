You never want to hear a former WWE superstar struggling with health issues, that's why it's always so good to hear said star getting back on their feet once more.

Back in November, WWE legend Big Van Vader tweeted that he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, and was told him that he has only two years left to live. However, he did visit a fourth doctor, who told him that the previous doctors’ diagnosis may not be the case.

It looks as though he has taken the situation into his own hands now to make sure that his health problems don't become a reality.

Vader has tweeted recently that he has begun taking part in Diamond Dallas Page's yoga sessions in order to improve his health and that it is working.

He said: "Finished my first week with @DDPYoga. I feel great, lost 10 lbs, and my diabetes levels are back to normal. @DDPYoga IS FOR REAL. #ddpyoga"

Another reason to love DDP if you needed one. Another reason why he should be in the WWE Hall of Fame for all of his work inside and outside of the ring for the wrestling business.

Diamond Dallas Page's yoga sessions have helped not only Vader, but many other WWE Hall of Famers and legends in the past including Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Razor Ramon aka Scott Hall, Mick Foley, Chris Jericho, and AJ Styles.

Getting back into shape will definitely help Vader live for longer if his diagnosis of only having two years left to live is true. Hopefully, it isn't and he is around for many more years to come and is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon.

