When your club signs a young Brazilian attacker, it’s usually a promising sign.

Nevertheless, Manchester City will be hoping that Gabriel Jesus proves something of a Juninho as opposed to an Alfonso Alves. This is especially the case given that his City debut could be just a matter of days away.

Simply put, if the 19-year-old plays anywhere near as well as he did for Palmerias, then Pep Guardiola will be left purring on the sidelines. After all, some of the clips from his time in Brazil are utterly frightening.

Shrewd signing

When the Citzens snapped up Jesus this summer, it was met with a mixed reception. While, on the whole, there was excitement over the matter, some supporters weren’t aware as who they’d actually signed.

Besides, it’s easy to go under the radar when you’re plying your trade in the Brazilian Serie A. That’s if you’re a fan, anyway.

Since the £27 million move though, anticipation has only amplified and his final appearances for Palmerias have promised great things. Guardiola must be itching to let the Brazilian starlet loose in the Premier League.

After all, the 19-year-old has scored a satisfying 21 goals in 46 appearances this season. It’s a statistic made all the more impressive by the fact he is usually deployed on the flanks.

In addition, despite only making his senior Brazil debut in September, he already has four international goals to his name. Jesus may not be a striker by trade, but he certainly knows where the back of the net is.

Compilation video

With Brazilian domestic football being subject to very little publicity in the UK though, it’s difficult to see Jesus in action.

However, via the medium of Twitter, all of the 19-year-old’s goals this season can be viewed in one glorious two-minute video. If you’re a Manchester City supporter, you can’t help but get excited watching it.

The mercurial compilation can be seen below:

While, admittedly, many of the strikes were against poor Brazilian outfits, some were nabbed from the Olympic games no less. Even so – given his age – it’s only fair that he is cut some slack.

Regardless of the opponents though, Jesus displays a great number of different finishes. It appears he is both Brazilian in nationality and his style of football.

The winger’s 30-yard chip against Venezuela, for example, simply doesn’t get old. Few Premier League stars would even have the audacity to attempt such an effort, never mind successful execute it.

Anyway, what is for sure is that he’d be an improvement on his namesake Jesus Navas in the goal-scoring department. You don’t need to be a mathematician to establish that 21 goals in 12 months is better than two in three years.

