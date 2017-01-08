In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Antonio Brown.

Watch: Miami Dolphins had no answer for Antonio Brown on Sunday

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't have the best performance in Sunday's AFC wildcard playoff game, throwing for only 197 yards and two interceptions against the Miami Dolphins.

However, when he threw to star wide receiver Antonio Brown, he fared much better.

Before the first quarter was even over, the score was Antonio Brown 14, Miami 0.

Article continues below

Brown, who finished with five catches for 124 yards and two scores, got the scoring started at Heinz Field, taking a screen pass 50 yards to the end zone to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead:

A pair of Miami defenders had a chance to bring Brown down, but both failed as he showcased his blazing speed on the 50-yard sprint to the end zone.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

WATCH: Matt Moore was absolutely destroyed by a Steelers LB

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

Furious Colts fan sticks angry Andrew Luck sign outside team HQ

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly have surprising plan lined up for Goldberg and Roman Reigns

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

WWE house show booking suggests a big change for Brock Lesnar

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Video: Emre Can was victim of some very strange behaviour from Plymouth player

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

Man Utd on alert after top transfer target becomes available for January sale

However, Brown was just getting started. Later in the first quarter, Roethlisberger found him on a crossing route and Brown did the rest, speeding through the Miami defense for a 62-yard touchdown:

Brown didn't do it alone, of course. Running back Le'Veon Bell also had a huge game, carrying the ball 29 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns and the defense held the Dolphins to only four field goals.

Thanks to the dominance of Brown and Bell, the Steelers were able to cruise to an easy 30-12 victory and advance to next weekend's divisional playoff round.

Pittsburgh will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs will need to make sure they limit Brown's big plays if they're going to have any chance of advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC North
NFL Playoffs
AFC East
AFC
Miami Dolphins
Ben Roethlisberger
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again