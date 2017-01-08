Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't have the best performance in Sunday's AFC wildcard playoff game, throwing for only 197 yards and two interceptions against the Miami Dolphins.

However, when he threw to star wide receiver Antonio Brown, he fared much better.

Before the first quarter was even over, the score was Antonio Brown 14, Miami 0.

Brown, who finished with five catches for 124 yards and two scores, got the scoring started at Heinz Field, taking a screen pass 50 yards to the end zone to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead:

A pair of Miami defenders had a chance to bring Brown down, but both failed as he showcased his blazing speed on the 50-yard sprint to the end zone.

However, Brown was just getting started. Later in the first quarter, Roethlisberger found him on a crossing route and Brown did the rest, speeding through the Miami defense for a 62-yard touchdown:

Brown didn't do it alone, of course. Running back Le'Veon Bell also had a huge game, carrying the ball 29 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns and the defense held the Dolphins to only four field goals.

Thanks to the dominance of Brown and Bell, the Steelers were able to cruise to an easy 30-12 victory and advance to next weekend's divisional playoff round.

Pittsburgh will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs will need to make sure they limit Brown's big plays if they're going to have any chance of advancing to the AFC Championship Game.

