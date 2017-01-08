Ivan Rakitic could be heading out of the Camp Nou after making just 12 appearances this season for Barcelona.

Having won the Champions League in his first season with Barca in 2014-2015, the 28-year-old seemed to have slotted in perfectly at the heart of the team's midfield alongside Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta, also helping the Catalan side to a La Liga title last season.

But with the emergence of younger midfielders such as Sergi Roberto, Denis Suarez and new signing Andre Gomes, Rakitic is no longer guaranteed a starting spot.

Article continues below

The midfielder was an unused sub during their last two league games before the mid-season break and was also omitted from the squad for their league encounter with Villareal on Sunday, adding further fuel to the transfer rumors.

Things are not all glum for the Croatian international however as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eyeing a move for the midfielder before the conclusion of the ongoing January transfer window, according to Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List, per Goal.

Article continues below

The former Barca manager has suffered a rather rough start to life in England and finds himself in fourth spot in the Premier League, in the midst of a fight for the Champions League qualification spots along with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Pep's predictable philosophy

After a promising start to the 2016/2017 season, Pep's philosophy of possession football and quick movement became predictable and oftentimes obsolete in the fast paced and physical games in England.

The Citizens have dropped points on a regular basis over the last three months, who in August were top of the league.

Stability

With Yaya Toure nearing an end to his time at the Etihad and new signing Ilkay Gundogan sidelined with a long-term knee injury, Rakitic could provide some much needed stability and balance to City's midfield alongside mainstays Fernandinho and the creative David Silva.

Considering Man City's current woes, the former Premier League champions could be tempted to pounce on the opportunity to capture the talented Croat.

Would Rakitic be a good signing for Man City? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms