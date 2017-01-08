To say Chelsea felt aggrieved with John Terry’s red card this weekend would be putting it mildly.

It proved a rather awkward way for the club captain to return to first team football, albeit admittedly harsh. Then again, it was quite an unnecessary challenge when you’re 3-0 up against Peterborough United.

Even so, the Englishman isn’t letting it go. The 36-year-old has even taken to Instagram to make his opinion on the incident abundantly clear.

FA Cup progression

On paper, a home tie with Peterborough has a victory written all over it. Thankfully for Blues fans, the game played out as many expected it to.

This is despite the fact Chelsea lost to League One opposition in the FA Cup as little as two years ago. Few will forget Bradford City’s famous 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge.

The west London side weren’t beating around the bush this time though. Goals from Pedro, Michy Batshuayi and Willian propelled Chelsea into a 3-0 lead by the 52nd minute.

However, for reasons unknown, the Blues took their eye off the ball. The Posh even bagged themselves a goal as Tom Nicholls ensured the League One side weren’t going home empty handed.

That consolation strike was of course aided by the fact Chelsea were down to ten men, however. Terry was given his marching orders just three minutes beforehand for a risky challenge on Lee Angol.

The dismissal can be seen below:

Thankfully for the captain though, it had little to no bearing on the result. Pedro bagged his second of the game late on to ensure it was nothing short of a thrashing at the Bridge.

Instagram post

Few were happy with the red card; regardless of it being a 3-1 victory.

Antonio Conte, as per Goal.com, bemoaned the episode by saying: "I think the decision wasn't right. Firstly, he didn't take the opponent and secondly behind John was [Branislav] Ivanovic to cover.

"It's a pity when this happens. When you get a red card it's not good, you have to respect the referee's decision, but in this case maybe we will appeal because the situation is very clear, John didn't deserve this."

The man himself agrees with his manager. Terry posted this on Instagram just hours after the final whistle sounded:

The Englishman not only expressed his desire to appeal but that he didn’t even make contact with Angol. He also rather sheepishly eluded to the fact his first start since October lasted all of 67 minutes.

If the 36-year-old and Conte are correct, their appeal might bear fruit. Given the result and Chelsea’s current form though, there would be no need to man the panic stations even if it wasn’t.

After all, as much of a legend as Terry is, they’ve done pretty well without him. Did someone say 13 wins in 14 league matches?

