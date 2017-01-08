In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Matt Moore.

Matt Moore's Wikipedia page was changed by troll after huge hit on Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore, filling in for injured starter Ryan Tannehill, had a rough afternoon in Pittsburgh against the Steelers in Sunday's AFC wildcard playoff game.

Though he completed 29 of his 36 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown, he also threw an interception and fumbled twice while the Dolphins floundered their way to a 30-12 loss.

However, all of that paled in comparison to a hit Moore took from Bud Dupree that knocked him briefly out of the game.

The hit in question, which was delivered straight to his chin by Dupree, can be seen here:

Surprisingly, even though Moore got absolutely destroyed by Dupree, drawing a personal foul call, he only missed one play before re-entering the game.

Of course, after a huge hit like that, internet trolls couldn't help themselves and quickly jumped on the chance to joke that Matt Moore was dead, updating his Wikipedia page to reflect the joke:

Moore might not be dead, but the Dolphins' 2016 season certainly is after the lopsided loss. Miami had no answer for Antonio Brown, who caught two long touchdown passes, or Le'veon Bell, who ran for 167 yards and two more scores.

Pittsburgh, will advance to the divisional playoffs to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend. That game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Dolphins, meanwhile, will head home to South Florida, where they can leave the cold weather of Pittsburgh behind.

