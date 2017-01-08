Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gerard Pique could be in trouble.

Gerard Pique appears to call out La Liga president Javier Tebas after Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Real Madrid moved a step closer to winning the La Liga title on Sunday and they didn’t even play.

Barcelona, Madrid’s strongest challengers, were held to a 1-1 draw at Villarreal. The result leaves Luis Enrique’s side third in the table, five points behind Los Blancos and with one more game played than their rivals.

Nobody’s ready to hand Zinedine Zidane the title just yet. Any team that includes Lionel Messi is more than capable to putting together a lengthy unbeaten run.

But even Messi might be helpless to prevent Madrid winning their first title since 2012. The Bernabeu outfit haven’t lost in 39 games and don’t have to worry about facing Barcelona until April 23.

It all seems to be getting to Gerard Pique, who launched into a furious rant at La Liga president Javier Tebas at the final whistle.

Pique raised his belief that Spanish referees have a pro-Madrid bias after Barcelona’s surprise defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

"The penalty to Neymar was very clear and the one with Gorka [Iraizoz] on me, too, but we already know how this works," Pique said, per the Independent.

"We already saw what happened yesterday with Sevilla-Madrid and in recent times. We want to play football and not roulette, which is what these decision are creating."

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-MALAGA

Pique sought Tebas at full-time

Tebas’ presence at El Madrigal last night presented Pique with another opportunity to vent his fury. And he made full use of it, looking up to the La Liga president and yelling in his direction.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Pique said: "You've seen it? You, yes, you.”

Pique: Each week they give me more reasons

The Barcelona defender didn’t stop when he met with the press.

"There were two very clear handballs by Bruno," Pique said, per Marca.

"I have also seen Mascherano's, but we speak of intentions. The referees? You saw it. Each week they give me more reasons.

"It's very clear what has happened today on the pitch so there is no need to say anything else."

Pique can expect a fine

In less than a week, Pique has criticised Spanish refs and the La Liga president.

A fine will likely be imminent.

Does Pique have a point - are Barcelona treated harshly? Let us know in the comments section below!

