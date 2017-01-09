While the Marcus Rashford fairytale has far from crashed and burned, his Manchester United rise has certainly petered out this season.

After all, his FA Cup brace at home to Reading proved his first strikes since September. When you’re competing for game time with Zlatan Ibrahimovic though, it’s perhaps understandable.

Furthermore, it’s clear that Jose Mourinho and the club still have high hopes for their prodigal son. In fact, they think Rashford might stand a realistic chance at becoming United’s all time top scorer in the future.

Goal scoring record

You’ve got to feel sorry for Wayne Rooney. The moment he becomes the Red Devil’s joint most prolific forward of all time, people are already discussing when he’ll be deprived of his crown.

The England captain’s opening goal against Reading proved his 249th for the Old Trafford based side. It saw him draw level with the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton no less.

Even so, Rashford did his best to upstage his compatriot with two goals of his own. The first proved an immaculate finish while Ali Al Habsi gave him quite the helping hand for the second.

Nevertheless, the contrast of the old and the new scoring in the same game got supporters wondering: could Rashford break Rooney’s record one day?

If you’re known by close associates as the ‘Special One’ then you might be inclined to say yes.

According to the Mirror, Mourinho had this to say on the matter: “Marcus, he is 19. If he plays at Manchester United until the end of his career, maybe Marcus can do it, but Rooney scored a lot of goals.

“I don’t know the distances, really, but I think the ones that are close to the record are players that have left United already. So, especially in modern football, I see it as being really difficult.”

While the 53-year-old likes to think Rashford could do it, he has a great appreciation for the magnitude of the feat. After all, it’s taken Rooney the small matter of 13 years to even equal Charlton’s tally.

Smalling backing

Everyone seems to be rallying behind Rashford though. England and United teammate Chris Smalling is also positive about the 19-year-old’s future.

The centre-back stated: “If he can stay injury-free, there’s no stopping him in terms of what sort of records he could get.

“I think it’s good to put the pressure on him because he can handle it. He’s shown that. He’s gone from one level to the next level. He could have had more goals and he still ended up with two.”

Age is certainly on the forward’s side and if he continues to deliver the goods, he could be at Old Trafford for seasons and seasons to come.

What is for certain though is that Rashford can’t afford many more three-month goal droughts if the record is to be a realistic goal. Anyway though, in the meantime, let’s give Rooney some credit for once.

