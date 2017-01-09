In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Aaron Rodgers.

Watch: Aaron Rodgers defies logic with another Hail Mary pass

Just when you think you've seen it all from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, he finds a new way to surprise.

The star quarterback has displayed a knack for throwing Hail Mary touchdown passes over the past two years, tossing a game-winner against the Detroit Lions and sending last year's playoff game into overtime against the Arizona Cardinals with unbelievable bombs.

On Sunday evening against the New York Giants, Rodgers did it again just before halftime, finding receiver Randall Cobb in the back of the end zone for a touchdown on the final play of the first half.

After taking the snap, Rodgers rolls to his right and launches an absolute missile to the back of the end zone, where Cobb was waiting to make a beautiful catch. Scroll down to see the incredible touchdown:

The scoring play gave the Packers a 14-6 lead heading into halftime of the NFC wildcard matchup at Lambeau Field.

Though the Packers' offensive line deserves more credit than it gets, Rodgers has a knack for making exactly the right play for every situation. He's a big reason Green Bay won its final six games of the regular season and has a chance to play in the playoffs.

Rodgers finished the first half with 166 passing yards and two touchdowns, most of which came in the final four minutes of the second quarter.

The winner of Sunday's game will face a tough test next weekend, as the No. 1 seed Dallas Cowboys are waiting to find out who they'll play in the NFC divisional playoffs.

Topics:
New York Giants
Green Bay Packers
NFC
NFL Playoffs
NFC East
NFL
NFC North

