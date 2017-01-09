The inaugural FIFA ‘The Best’ awards will take place this evening in Zurich.

Football’s governing body launched their awards ceremony following their split with France Football, which presents the Ballon d’Or.

In FIFA’s edition, the Ballon d’Or is replaced by the The Best Men’s Player. However it’s unlikely the winner will be different - Cristiano Ronaldo is widely tipped to become the first ever winner of FIFA’s individual accolade, one month after collecting his fourth Ballon d’Or.

Ronaldo faced competition from fellow La Liga stars Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann for the award. Yet it’s hard to see past the Real Madrid forward following a year in which he won the Champions League, European Championship and Club World Cup.

One award that is a little less difficult to predict is the FIFPro World11. For example, just how do you select a maximum of three attackers when Ronaldo, Messi, Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Neymar all enjoyed terrific years?

Some high-profile stars will have to miss out, and Goal have named three players they expect to be absent from the XI.

No Neymar

With Ronaldo, Messi and Griezmann all expected to fill the attacking positions, Barcelona ace Neymar is thought not to have received enough votes.

That comes despite the Brazilian winning a domestic double with Barcelona and claiming a gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

Poor Pogba

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba became the most expensive player in history when he signed for Manchester United last summer but Goal believe he missed out on the XI by just two votes.

Both Neymar and Pogba were included in last year’s team.

No Gigi

The third and final omission is Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon. In 2016, Buffon set a record for minutes played without conceding in Serie A (973 minutes) and also won his 167th cap for Italy, equalling Iker Casillas’ European record.

Yet the 38-year-old wasn’t the most voted ‘keeper.

A total of 26,516 players from 69 countries voted for the FIFPro World11. You know the XI will be good if Neymar, Pogba and Buffon didn’t make it.

