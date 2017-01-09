Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Helena Seger knows Zlatan Ibrahimovic better than anyone else but even she must have been a little taken aback by her husband’s recent Christmas ‘present’.

The 46-year-old model, who has been with Zlatan since the mid-2000s, might have expected some nice new jewellery or perhaps new clothes from her superstar partner.

Lord knows he can afford it. Ibrahimovic is currently earning an eye-watering £11 million a year at Manchester United.

Article continues below

But the Swedish striker isn’t your average husband and, in typical Zlatan fashion, he decided that his wife would appreciate a rather unusual gift instead.

We’re not sure whether or not it went down well on Christmas morning but it would hardly be a shock if it didn’t.

Article continues below

Zlatan's Christmas 'present' to his wife

Zlatan, according to The Sun, gave his wife a framed photograph of, wait for it, himself.

But not just any photo.

It’s a photo that shows him leaping above his teammate Jesse Lingard to celebrate his goal against West Brom just before Christmas.

He received the photo from a staffer at the club.

His teammates found it amusing

“Ibra was cracking up about the picture and said he would take it home to give his wife for Christmas,” a source told The Sun.

“He got it a couple of days before so it was an easy gift.

“Some of the lads and staff at Carrington were laughing about it - he’s not shy of a wind-up or two.”

Helena probably wasn't that shocked...

Given that Helena knows Zlatan’s ways, though, perhaps the present wasn’t a surprise at all.

Remember, Zlatan was once asked what he bought his wife for her birthday and he famously replied: “Nothing, she already has Zlatan.”

Lucky lady.

Zlatan is on fire

Ibrahimovic has been on fine form for United, the club he joined after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, this season.

In 28 appearances for the Premier League giants, the 35-year-old has scored an impressive 18 goals.

He was named as the PFA Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month for December.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms