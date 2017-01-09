Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

zlatan smile.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave his wife a rather unusual gift for Christmas

Helena Seger knows Zlatan Ibrahimovic better than anyone else but even she must have been a little taken aback by her husband’s recent Christmas ‘present’.

The 46-year-old model, who has been with Zlatan since the mid-2000s, might have expected some nice new jewellery or perhaps new clothes from her superstar partner.

Lord knows he can afford it. Ibrahimovic is currently earning an eye-watering £11 million a year at Manchester United.

But the Swedish striker isn’t your average husband and, in typical Zlatan fashion, he decided that his wife would appreciate a rather unusual gift instead.

We’re not sure whether or not it went down well on Christmas morning but it would hardly be a shock if it didn’t.

Zlatan's Christmas 'present' to his wife

Zlatan, according to The Sun, gave his wife a framed photograph of, wait for it, himself.

But not just any photo.

It’s a photo that shows him leaping above his teammate Jesse Lingard to celebrate his goal against West Brom just before Christmas.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-MAN UTD

He received the photo from a staffer at the club.

His teammates found it amusing

“Ibra was cracking up about the picture and said he would take it home to give his wife for Christmas,” a source told The Sun.

“He got it a couple of days before so it was an easy gift.

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

“Some of the lads and staff at Carrington were laughing about it - he’s not shy of a wind-up or two.”

Helena probably wasn't that shocked...

Given that Helena knows Zlatan’s ways, though, perhaps the present wasn’t a surprise at all.

Remember, Zlatan was once asked what he bought his wife for her birthday and he famously replied: “Nothing, she already has Zlatan.”

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-TOULOUSE

Lucky lady.

Zlatan is on fire

Ibrahimovic has been on fine form for United, the club he joined after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, this season.

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

In 28 appearances for the Premier League giants, the 35-year-old has scored an impressive 18 goals.

He was named as the PFA Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month for December.

