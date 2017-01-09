Warriors (32-6) 117, Kings (15-22) 106

Golden State got back to winning ways last night with a convincing victory over Sacramento where all of their All-Stars shined. Stephen Curry led the way with 30 points behind five three-point bombs, while Kevin Durant was next in line with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four blocks. He also absolutely dunked the life out of DeMarcus Cousins. Draymond Green had eight points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks, while Klay Thompson dropped 18 points of his own.

Surprisingly, Cousins was not Sacramento's leading scorer for once as the two-time All-Star center could only manage 17 points and 10 rebounds; Rudy Gay was the man to lead the ultimately futile resistance with 23 points.

Cavaliers (28-8) 120, Suns (12-26) 116

The 'Big 3' of Cleveland rose to the occasion once more for the NBA champions as LeBron James led the way with 28 points, backed up by Kevin Love's 25 points and 10 rebounds, as well as Kyrie Irving's 27 points and seven dimes.

All of Phoenix's starters reached double figures on the night in a rather rare display of shared offence. The usual go-to guys, Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe, still combined for 59 points, but Tyson Chandler also had a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double.

76ers (10-25) 105, Nets (8-28) 95

The Sixers have equalled last season's win total already gaining their tenth win of the season against a Brooklyn Nets side that have the worst record in the NBA right now. Joel Embiid led the team with 20 points, five rebounds, four dimes and two blocks while Robert Covington weighed in with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Brook Lopez had a game-high 26 points for the Nets, despite the continuing trade rumours surrounding him. Justin Hamilton, also a center, came off the bench to give Brooklyn 16 points in a game that spent plenty of time in the paint.

Wizards (18-18) 107, Bucks (18-18) 101

A Markieff Morris double-double of 20 points and 10 boards, alongside a team-high 26 points from Bradley Beal, helped Washington advance past Milwaukee and leave both teams at .500.

With no Giannis Antetokounmpo through illness, the Bucks struggled to impose themselves on the game like they had done in recent weeks. However, Jabari Parker still managed a game-high 28 points alongside a 12-point, 12-rebound Greg Monroe double-double.

Heat (11-28) 86, Clippers (26-14) 98

Chris Paul absolutely ran the show at the Staples Center on Sunday, managing to record 19 points and 18 assists in just a shade under 29 minutes of action. JJ Redick proved to be a constant beneficiary of his play and produced 25 points as a result. In addition, Mareese Speights dropped an impressive 19 points off the bench and DeAndre Jordan pulled down 18 rebounds.

For the Heat, like the vast majority of this season, there wasn't too many positives on show. Hassan Whiteside did register a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double with two blocks, and Goran Dragic did put up 26 points, but several other starters did not pull their weight.

Rockets (30-9) 129, Raptors (24-13) 122

A high-scoring affair saw the travelling Rockets come out on top behind 40 James Harden points as part of another triple-double. The Beard had 10 rebounds and 11 assists in addition to his scoring outburst, but Montrezl Harrell brought 28 points to the table off of the bench and Eric Gordon managed 19 points despite going 1-of-9 from three-point land.

DeMar DeRozan led the resistance for the home side once again as the shooting guard dropped 36 points, but forward DeMarre Carroll also had a fine game with 26 points and eight rebounds.

Jazz (23-16) 79, Grizzlies (24-16) 88

The combination of Mike Conley (19 points) and Marc Gasol (17 points) was enough to settle the battle of the playoff rivals in the West. Zach Randolph also played his part with a double-double to the tune of 13 points and 11 rebounds, but they were the only three players to reach double-digits for Memphis.

Gordan Hayward had a game-high 22 points for the defeated Jazz, and they also only had two more players reach double figures. Trey Lyles (11 points) and George Hill (15 points) played their part, but normal double-double machine Rudy Gobert could only manage five points and 13 boards on the night.

Pistons (18-21) 125, Trail Blazers (16-23) 124

Andre Drummond had a huge night with 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead Detroit past in double overtime, but it was Kentavious Caldwell Pope's clutch three-point shot that clinched the victory en route to 26 points of his own. Reggie Jackson also had 31 points on the night.

For Portland, CJ McCollum continued his hot-streak with a 35 point outing and was suitably backed up by a 20-point Damian Lillard. Amazingly, Mason Plumlee was only two points away from a triple-double as the center had eight points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Magic (16-23) 95, Lakers (15-26) 111

The Lakers collected their second win in a row yesterday to leave themselves only two games back from the eighth seed in the west and with the four sides ahead of them all losing - three of which are on a losing run of three games or more - they are picking up results at the right time. Julius Randle top-scored with 19 points and nine rebounds, but D'Angelo Russell and rookie Brandon Ingram both weighed in with 17 points each, too. Timofey Mozgov also had an impressive night with 15 points and nine rebounds.

A Serge Ibaka double-double was as good as it got for the Magic who were soundly dispatched by the Purple and Gold. The former Thunder man had 19 points and 10 boards and Bismack Biyombo also had a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic also collected 19 points each, too.