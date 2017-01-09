Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tyson Fury is undoubtedly one of boxing’s more, how shall we put it, colourful characters.

The 28-year-old hasn’t boxed since his stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko back in November 2015.

Fury spent most of 2016 battling various personal demons - he cited problems with depression after testing positive for cocaine back in September - and announced his retirement from boxing via Twitter in October before claiming it was a joke.

"Hahahaha, you think you will get rid of the Gypsy King that easy?" he tweeted, per BBC Sport, hours after stating he was finished with boxing.

"I'm here to stay. #TheGreatest. Just shows you what the media are like. Tut tut. Soon as I get better I'll be defending what's mine - the heavyweight throne."

Fury 'denounces heritage and changes name'

With that in mind, it’s completely possible that Fury is trying to mislead people once again with his latest set of unusual tweets.

Fury, known as the Gypsy King, has apparently denounced his heritage and changed his name.

He doesn’t do things by halves, that lad.

He tweeted: “I am no longer being a gypsy. from now on call me Gorga Tys, 2017 new beginning.”

Fury then added: “I just feel I'm not a Gypsy, I don't have the same beliefs as the gypsy culture, I denounce and I am a gypsy any longer.”

The word ‘gorga’, incidentally, is slang for someone who is a non-gypsy.

Not the first time Fury has 'changed' his name

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Fury has changed his name on Twitter.

The born-again Christmas, back in November, edited his name on the social media website to “Riaz Tyson Muhammad”, prompting speculation he’d converted to Islam.

Twitter's reaction

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Fury’s latest tweets…

