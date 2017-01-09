Edin Dzeko’s Manchester City days may be long behind him, but he’ll always be a cult hero at the Etihad Stadium.

From being Roberto Mancini’s go-to super sub to the man who kick started the title wins to end all title wins, City have a lot to owe the Bosnian. For all his dry patches, he knew how to pull a goal out of thin air when his team needed it most.

The 30-year-old might just have bolstered his position as a fans’ favourite with his latest comments too. It appears that, even with AS Roma, he can’t help but big up the club that chanted his name for half a decade.

City comments

Last summer saw Dzeko make his move to the Italian capital permanent having spent the 2015-16 season on loan at the club.

While his first spell was far from poor, the ex-Wolfsburg man has truly kicked on this campaign. In fact, the Bosnian has scored 18 goals in just 25 appearances as Roma lead a desperate charge to dethrone Juventus.

Even in the midst of his latest goal rush though, Dzeko has put aside some time to reminisce.

The 30-year-old was subject to an interview on Roma’s official website and was asked who he thought was his greatest ever teammate.

His answer will certainly bring a smile to the face of City supporters, but Francesco Totti will be left scratching his head.

The forward explained: "This is a difficult choice as I’ve played with so many great players. "I think I would have to go with David Silva, he does amazing things with the ball and they don’t call him the Little Magician for nothing.

"This guy was brilliant with his feet, he could take any ball you gave him, control it, and pass it on.

"All of us were always amazed by his ability and technique. He is definitely the best I’ve played with.”

Totti and Sergio Aguero may appear the more obvious choices, yet you can’t argue with what Dzeko is getting at. On his day, there is no better passer in world football than City’s Spanish magician.

Futures

Ultimately though, it looks almost impossible that Dzeko will have the pleasure of playing with the World Cup winner again.

After all, the pair are both in satisfying runs of form and have little reason to abort their current situations. Although both are age 30, Silva is performing far better and Dzeko would perhaps struggle if he were to return to England.

His chances of a Serie A title look slim too and perhaps he wishes he did have that old City midfield supplying him with chances. Roma do sit second, but four points behind the all-conquering Juve who have a game in hand.

