Football

Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois scores outrageous free-kick in Chelsea training

Chelsea appear to have struck gold with Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian shot-stopper arrived at Stamford Bridge from Genk in 2011 as an exciting 19-year-old and was immediately sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid.

There, under the watchful eye of Diego Simeone, he became one of the world's best goalkeepers and returned to Chelsea three years later, replacing Petr Cech as No.1.

And he's been nothing short of sensational ever since, helping the Blues win the Premier League and League Cup in his first season back.

Courtois and co. are once again on course to win the title this campaign and the 24-year-old's performances have drawn particular praise from manager Antonio Conte.

While addressing rumours of a move to Real Madrid in late December, Conte predicted Courtois will one day be the world's best goalkeeper.

"Thibaut is, for me, one of the best - if not the best - goalkeepers in the world," he said, per the Mirror. "He's working really well. He's a fantastic goalkeeper.

"I hope for Thibaut to repeat the same career as Gigi Buffon. I think that Buffon, for me, is one of the best goalkeepers of all time.

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

"I think Buffon is a legend for football and I hope Thibaut has the same career as Gigi. He has great potential to continue to do great things, to reach great targets."

But while Courtois is a wonderful 'keeper, it would appear he is just as talented out on the pitch.

The Belgium international posted a video on Twitter this morning of himself scoring an incredible 25-yard free-kick during a recent training session (see below).

COURTOIS: FREE-KICK SPECIALIST

What a screamer. Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to Courtois' effort, with many urging him to take up free-kick duties for the club.

TWITTER REACTS

It hasn't all been plain sailing for Courtois recently, though, with Chelsea's 13-game winning streak coming to an end last week against Tottenham.

Dele Alli's brace secured Spurs a 2-0 win at White Hart Lane and inflicted the away side's first league defeat since Arsenal in September.

