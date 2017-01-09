Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

Since his £75 million move to Barcelona from Liverpool in the summer of 2014, Luis Suarez has, for the most part, been on his best behaviour.

There have been the odd moments where Suarez has got a little carried away during matches but, overall, he’s managed to steer clear of controversy.

People questioned Barça’s decision to sign Suarez two-and-a-half years ago and it’s not difficult to understand why.

Article continues below

The livewire forward, despite his world-class talent, had been involved in three separate biting incidents - he was actually serving a ban when he signed for the Catalan giants following his infamous bite on Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup - and had also served an eight-match suspension and paid a £40,000 fine, per the Guardian, after being found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra back in 2011.

But Suarez hasn’t completely lost that unfortunate tendency to lose his head when things aren’t quite going his way.

Article continues below

Earlier this season he was filmed punching Deportivo’s Alejandro Arribas but went unpunished because the referee didn’t see it.

And a similar incident occurred during Barcelona’s visit to Villarreal on Sunday night.

Video: Suarez's 'punch' on Asenjo

New footage has emerged which appears to show Suarez landing a sly blow on the Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo.

It was initially unclear why Asenjo had gone to ground clutching his head, but now we know why…

Some people on Twitter believe Suarez should have been sent off for the punch and they have a point.

Pique claims La Liga refs are pro-Real Madrid...

The incident comes just days after Suarez’s outspoken teammate, Gerard Pique, controversially claimed that La Liga referees are biased towards Real Madrid.

"The penalty to Neymar was very clear and the one with Gorka [Iraizoz] on me, too, but we already know how this works," Pique told Gol T, per the Independent, after Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey last week.

"We already saw what happened yesterday with Sevilla-Madrid and in recent times. We want to play football and not roulette, which is what these decision are creating."

Pique was also perturbed after Barcelona’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal at the newly-named Estadio de la Cerámica.

At the end of the match he pointed up to La Liga president Javier Tebas and, venting his anger, is reported to have shouted: "You've seen it? You, yes, you.”

Should Luis Suarez have seen red for his punch on Sergio Asenjo? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms