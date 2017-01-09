Considering he barely said a word - publicly, anyway - during his illustrious 21-year playing career, it came as a genuine shock when Paul Scholes accepted a job as a pundit shortly after hanging up his boots in the summer of 2013.

Scholes was famous for avoiding interviews and heading straight back home after training sessions and matches.

But the former England international has made up for two decades of silence by becoming one of television’s most outspoken football pundits over the past couple of years.

Article continues below

Scholes was heavily critical of Manchester United under Louis van Gaal - with good reason, to be fair - but, like all United fans, is encouraged by what he’s seen from his former employers over recent weeks.

"Manchester United over the last six weeks have looked the real Manchester United of old,” Scholes said live on BT Sport, per the Mirror, ahead of the Red Devils’ 4-0 victory over Championship side Reading in the FA Cup third round.

Article continues below

"They want to score goals, they're playing with purpose, they're creating chances all the time - and they're difficult to play against."

Scholes' reaction is hilarious

But while Scholes might enjoy talking about football for a living, we’re not sure he relishes having to work with some of his BT Sport colleagues.

An amusing video has emerged of Scholes looking distinctly unimpressed following a brief moment of cringey ‘banter’ between Jake Humphrey and Robbie Savage prior to the match on Saturday lunchtime.

Humphrey made a comment about Savage checking himself out on the monitor and Scholes had a little chuckle - probably out of sympathy and to avoid looking awkward - but then the joke continued for a few additional seconds.

While Humphrey and Savage giggled away, Scholes just stood there with the most perfect expression on his face.

He’s clearly a man that doesn’t tolerate fools easily.

Video: Scholes' reaction to colleagues' 'banter'

Throwback to when Scholes called Savage a 'Knobhead'

This isn’t the first time that Scholes has been involved in an awkward moment involving Savage.

Back in 2015 he was filmed calling the former Leicester City midfielder a “Knobhead” under his breath on live TV.

Presenter Darren Fletcher was subsequently forced to issue an apology and the whole clip is hilarious.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms