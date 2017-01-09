Nine PL players who deserve January upgrades on FIFA 17

Just 18 games remain of the 2016/17 Premier League season following the hectic winter period.

It's been a rollercoaster ride up until this point, with as many as six teams challenging for the title and eight battling against relegation.

At the top of the table, Chelsea lead the way on 49 points but face challenges from Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United.

And near the bottom, Sunderland, Swansea City and Hull City currently occupy the relegation places but could yet catch the likes of Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough and Leicester City.

There have been some magnificent individual performances so far, too, suggesting a number of players deserve winter upgrades on FIFA 17.

Each year, a select few players from the Premier League are awarded ratings boosts to represent how they've improved throughout the season. Here are nine players who should be rated higher.

Dele Alli (80)

Ten goals and one assist in the Premier League tells you all you need to know about Dele Alli's season so far - and he's still only 20.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing the attacking midfielder but Tottenham must keep hold of him for the sake of their title hopes.

Potential upgrade: 82

James Milner (81)

A midfielder by trade, James Milner has arguably been the best left-back in the league this season.

The 31-year-old is aptly nicknamed Liverpool's 'Mr Dependable' and deserves to be rated somewhere closer to the mid-80s.

Potential upgrade: 83

Jordan Henderson (80)

Jordan Henderson is one of three Liverpool players on this list but his inclusion shouldn't really come as a surprise to anyone.

Recycling possession is what the Reds captain does best but he's improved all areas of his game, such as shooting, tackling and positioning.

Potential upgrade: 82

Kyle Walker (81)

Hector Bellerin is widely regarded the Premier League's best right-back, but a strong argument can be made for Tottenham's Kyle Walker.

The 26-year-old, like teammate Danny Rose, was once heavily criticised but has come on leaps and bounds over the past two seasons.

Potential upgrade: 82

Matt Phillips (74)

West Brom currently sit eighth in the Premier League and it's largely because of Matt Phillips.

Four goals and eight assists is a phenomenal return and one that should see him rewarded with a gold Ultimate Team card in January.

Potential rating: 77

Michael Carrick (81)

Excuse the cliche, but Michael Carrick is like a fine wine - he just keeps getting better with age.

The Manchester United veteran has lost a yard or two of pace over the years but he remains one of English football's most accomplished passers of the ball.

Potential rating: 83

Sadio Mane (79)

Liverpool fans questioned Klopp's decision to splash £34 million on Sadio Mane last summer - I wonder if they think the same now?

Alongside Roberto Firmino, Philppe Coutinho and Lallana, the 24-year-old has thrived and scored nine league goals this season, assisting a further four.

Potential rating: 82

Victor Moses (77)

Victor Moses has undoubtedly been this season's surprise package at Chelsea.

Having returned from his loan spell at West Ham, the 26-year-old has been magnificent in his new wing-back role in Antonio Conte's 3-5-2 formation.

Potential rating: 79

Virgil van Dijk (79)

It comes as no real surprise that Virgil van Dijk is a top target for some of Europe's biggest clubs after the season he's had.

Tall, strong and fast, the Dutchman has the making of a world-class centre-back should he continue improving at Southampton - or somewhere else for that matter.

Potential rating: 82

Honourable mentions: Diego Costa, Shkodran Mustafi, Antonio Valencia, Adam Lallana, Danny Rose, Jermain Defoe, Callum Wilson, Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera.

Think we've missed anyone out? Or do some players deserve upgrades more than others? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

