Manchester United’s FA Cup victory last season represented their first major trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson led them to the league title in the 2012/13 season before his retirement.

The Red Devils triumphed over Crystal Palace 2-1 at Wembley after extra-time. It was Louis van Gaal’s first trophy during his two-year spell at Old Trafford, but it didn’t save him from getting sacked in the days afterward.

But, for the players, you’d think they would treasure their winners’ medal preciously after winning their first trophy for three years.

However, for Ashley Young, he was rather sloppy in his possession of his medal.

The winger-come-full-back has revealed a story about how he momentarily lost his medal for a couple of hours, before discovering it had been ‘stolen’ by a teammate.

Young's story

"I’d gone off and done a drugs test and came back in and it had disappeared," Young said in a Dressing Room DJ video, per Manchester Evening News.

"I remember that Marcos Rojo had been sitting close to me but at the time I didn't realise where the medal had gone.

"Is it underneath? Is it above? Is it in the kit? Couldn’t find it. I think I was still on a high and I thought: 'It’s all right. It’ll turn up.' I was thinking 'Oh, it’ll turn up.' But when we got on the bus – still no medal.

"So I was going round all the other guys, saying: 'Look, can you just see if you’ve got an extra medal? There must be one extra one, as I’m missing mine.'"

"We’d literally just got out of the stadium when I heard a voice from the back: 'I’ve got two medals here.' It was Marcos Rojo.

"He’d picked up mine, put it away in one of his kit bags, then put his own one away in his washbag as well. I’m very grateful Marcos decided to find my medal for me. It’s back in my possession, in my house, so I’m more than happy."

The final

Young actually played a key role in the final, coming on as a substitute in the 72nd minute for Marcus Rashford. At the time, the scoreline was 0-0 but United found themselves behind six minutes later when Jason Puncheon opened the scoring.

However, Juan Mata equalised three minutes later to force the game into extra-time. And, with 10 minutes remaining of the additional 30 minutes, Jesse Lingard struck to seal glory for Van Gaal’s side.

Cue jubilant celebrations for the players as they went to collect their winners’ medals and lift the trophy. Luckily for Young, he soon got his hands back on his misplaced medal and it’s now probably sitting proudly in a cabinet in his house.

The 31-year-old will be hoping to add to that collection this season with the Red Devils. Jose Mourinho’s side find themselves in the semi-final of the EFL Cup, through to the fourth round of the FA Cup and they may have hauled themselves back into the Premier League title race after six

consecutive victories.



Young certainly won't be making the same mistake of leaving his medal behind if they do earn another one this season.

