Arsene Wenger admits he told Danny Welbeck to stay away from Arsenal during injury

While Arsenal fans were left feeling relieved at their latest comeback against Preston on Saturday, for Danny Welbeck, it must have been an entirely different kind of relief.

That's because he made his first appearance for the Gunners since the start of May and managed to come through a six-minute cameo seemingly unscathed.

A serious knee injury picked up towards the end of last season has kept Welbeck out of action for all this time and with such a long-term absence, the pain can be mental as well as physical.

To make matters worse, it wasn't Welbeck's first lengthy lay-off, after missing much of the 2015/16 campaign too.

And Arsene Wenger was well aware of the mental battle the 26-year-old faced during his rehabilitation.

In fact, Wenger was so cautious to ensure Welbeck didn't suffer any further setbacks, he banned the forward from attending the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal's training ground for various periods of his recovery.

“I sent him away from the club because it can be demoralising for a badly-injured player," Wenger revealed, as reported by The Mirror.

“A football club is built for competitiveness and that makes it ­difficult for people who are not able to compete and play. I tried to support him, of course, but you have to deal with it on your own. You need great patience to overcome such an injury.

"Danny worked hard and I am certain it will make him stronger for going through it. He suffered a lot but I hope he will now have a clean run and an injury-free career in front of him.”

Welbeck will now be hoping 2017 represents a fresh start and he can get his career back on track for club and country.

Preston North End v Arsenal - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Since moving to north London from Manchester United in 2014, Welbeck has made 50 appearances and scored 13 times for Arsenal.

And although Wenger is unlikely to make any serious additions to his squad over the coming month, the return of Welbeck will feel like a new signing for the second half of this season.

