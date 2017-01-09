Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Barcelona.

Barcelona players won't attend FIFA's 'The Best' award ceremony

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This evening will see the inaugural ‘The Best’ FIFA Awards as they attempt to rival France Football’s Ballon d’Or trophy.

The most prestigious award up for grabs in the best FIFA men’s player - with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann all vying to win the accolade.

Elsewhere there are awards for ‘the best’: women’s player, men’s coach, women’s coach, fair play, Puskas award, fan award and the FifaPro World XI.

Article continues below

After winning the Ballon d’Or in December, Ronaldo is favourite to get his hands on the very first ‘The Best’ trophy.

He won the Champions League, the European Championship and the Club World Cup in 2016, so it’s hard to argue with Ronaldo winning both individual awards.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

Barcelona players won't attend

And the expectation that the Portuguese superstar would win the award only strengthened when it was revealed that there will be no Barcelona players in attendance at the gala in Zurich.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique will miss the award ceremony.

Why?

Well, according to the club’s official website, it’s to concentrate on their Copa del Rey fixture against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

FBL-ESP-CUP-ATHLETIC-BARCELONA

Explanation

A statement on their website read:

"In order to prioritize the preparation of Wednesday's match against Athletic Club, the FC Barcelona has decided that the players recognized l Gala The Best FIFA Awards, held this afternoon in Zurich, not moving.

"Club expedition, then, lead the president Josep Maria Bartomeu, sports vice president Jordi Mestre, the manager Silvio Elias and CEO Òscar Grau. They also travel Albert Soler, director of Sports, Robert Fernandez, technical secretary of the first team, and Raul Sanllehí, director of Football.

"FC Barcelona thanks to FIFA, chaired by Gianni Infantino, and his entire executive structure facilities has received from the agency to participate in the Gala today. The Club expresses its appreciation and support for the awards The Best FIFA Awards."

Barcelona are trailing 2-1 from their first-leg against Bilbao and know they need to win at Camp Nou on Wednesday in order to progress, so it's understandable that they want to concentrate on their massive fixture.

Recent refereeing decisions

There was speculation that Barcelona players were boycotting the ceremony after recent refereeing decisions have gone against them.

Following their 1-1 draw with Villarreal last night, Pique was seen calling out La Liga president, Javier Tebas, as he walked down the tunnel. The defender seems to shout “You've seen it? You, yes, you,” toward Tebas.

After the draw, which has made winning La Liga extremely difficult as they trail Madrid by five points having played a match more, Pique said: "There were two very clear handballs by Bruno.

"I have also seen Mascherano's, but we speak of intentions. The referees? You saw it. Each week they give me more reasons.

"It's very clear what has happened today on the pitch so there is no need to say anything else."

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

It’s the second time in a few days that Pique that vented his anger at officials. During their first-leg loss to Bilbao last week, Neymar was denied a stonewall penalty in first-half stoppage time and Pique was furious.

"The penalty to Neymar was very clear and the one with Gorka [Iraizoz] on me, too, but we already know how this works," Pique said.

"We already saw what happened yesterday with Sevilla-Madrid and in recent times. We want to play football and not roulette, which is what these decisions are creating."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Neymar
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Ballon d'Or
Gerard Pique
Lionel Messi
UEFA Champions League
Football
Andres Iniesta
Barcelona
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again