This evening will see the inaugural ‘The Best’ FIFA Awards as they attempt to rival France Football’s Ballon d’Or trophy.

The most prestigious award up for grabs in the best FIFA men’s player - with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann all vying to win the accolade.

Elsewhere there are awards for ‘the best’: women’s player, men’s coach, women’s coach, fair play, Puskas award, fan award and the FifaPro World XI.

After winning the Ballon d’Or in December, Ronaldo is favourite to get his hands on the very first ‘The Best’ trophy.

He won the Champions League, the European Championship and the Club World Cup in 2016, so it’s hard to argue with Ronaldo winning both individual awards.

Barcelona players won't attend

And the expectation that the Portuguese superstar would win the award only strengthened when it was revealed that there will be no Barcelona players in attendance at the gala in Zurich.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique will miss the award ceremony.

Why?

Well, according to the club’s official website, it’s to concentrate on their Copa del Rey fixture against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Explanation

A statement on their website read:

"In order to prioritize the preparation of Wednesday's match against Athletic Club, the FC Barcelona has decided that the players recognized l Gala The Best FIFA Awards, held this afternoon in Zurich, not moving.

"Club expedition, then, lead the president Josep Maria Bartomeu, sports vice president Jordi Mestre, the manager Silvio Elias and CEO Òscar Grau. They also travel Albert Soler, director of Sports, Robert Fernandez, technical secretary of the first team, and Raul Sanllehí, director of Football.

"FC Barcelona thanks to FIFA, chaired by Gianni Infantino, and his entire executive structure facilities has received from the agency to participate in the Gala today. The Club expresses its appreciation and support for the awards The Best FIFA Awards."

Barcelona are trailing 2-1 from their first-leg against Bilbao and know they need to win at Camp Nou on Wednesday in order to progress, so it's understandable that they want to concentrate on their massive fixture.

Recent refereeing decisions

There was speculation that Barcelona players were boycotting the ceremony after recent refereeing decisions have gone against them.

Following their 1-1 draw with Villarreal last night, Pique was seen calling out La Liga president, Javier Tebas, as he walked down the tunnel. The defender seems to shout “You've seen it? You, yes, you,” toward Tebas.

After the draw, which has made winning La Liga extremely difficult as they trail Madrid by five points having played a match more, Pique said: "There were two very clear handballs by Bruno.

"I have also seen Mascherano's, but we speak of intentions. The referees? You saw it. Each week they give me more reasons.

"It's very clear what has happened today on the pitch so there is no need to say anything else."

It’s the second time in a few days that Pique that vented his anger at officials. During their first-leg loss to Bilbao last week, Neymar was denied a stonewall penalty in first-half stoppage time and Pique was furious.

"The penalty to Neymar was very clear and the one with Gorka [Iraizoz] on me, too, but we already know how this works," Pique said.

"We already saw what happened yesterday with Sevilla-Madrid and in recent times. We want to play football and not roulette, which is what these decisions are creating."

