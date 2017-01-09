It's a wonder how Paul Merson still works in punditry given the sheer amount of times he's embarrassed himself on live television.

Every Saturday he appears on Gillette Soccer Saturday and inevitably subjects himself to ridicule by making some sort of ridiculous comment.

The former Arsenal striker was humiliated by Jeff Stelling recently after claiming West Ham should sell Dimitri Payet to Manchester United and buy Anthony Martial for £20 million.

Stelling rightly corrected Merson by explaining how United bought Martial for £38 million in 2015 and would never sell for such a low price.

And ahead of the weekend's FA Cup fixtures, Merson was asked to name three sides he would put money on to win the competition: Everton, Stoke City and Bournemouth.

All three were knocked out on Saturday afternoon.

But just when you thought Merson couldn't stoop any lower, he made yet another stupid error on talkSPORT today while discussing foreign managers.

Merson gave his take on Hull City replacing Mike Phelan with Portuguese boss Marco Silva and insisted a British manager should have been hired instead.

And his suggestion? Thierry Henry - no, seriously.

He said: "He's (Silva) won the league at Olympiakos? I could've won the league at Olympiakos!

"I'm not having it! You can give me stick on that. There's enough British managers out there, come on. Off the top of my head, why not Thierry Henry?

"He's done his badges, he's a legend in the game, he's ripped up the Premier League. If he walked into Hull City he'd give them a lift."

So in Merson's opinion, Hull should have hired Henry - who is French, not British. Right then...

I don't think I need to explain the problem there, so here's how Twitter reacted to the 48-year-old's latest idiotic blunder.

