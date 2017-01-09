FIFA is set to make a decision regarding the expansion of the current World Cup format on Tuesday with a proposal to increase the number of teams from 32 to 48.

Gianni Infantino, current FIFA President, is the main driver behind the idea and has claimed that there is overwhelming support for the plan.

The new format with 48 teams would see 16 groups of three teams with the top two in each group progressing to the knockout stages which would then see 32 teams striving to reach the final.

World Cup winner Diego Maradona has had his say on FIFA's new expansion plan for the world cup, labelling the move as "a fantastic idea" and that he is "delighted" by the initiative, per BBC Sport's Richard Conway.

If the proposal does go through, it will be the first time since the 1998 instalment of the global tournament that an expansion would have taken place.

World Cup was expanded in '82 and '98

The first major expansion occurred at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, increasing the number of teams from 16 to 24 teams, the newer format consisting of six confederations.

In 1998, the number of teams was increased to 32 which has been the proposed format till now.

A tournament with 48 teams would certainly increase competition among teams and provide more opportunity to smaller countries to make it through to the big stage.

Despite the greater number of games (80), each team would effectively still play the same number of matches like the current format whereby preventing further stress and fatigue on players and coaches while also keeping the length of the tournament to the same duration as now.

Maradona on why he's in favour of latest expansion

Maradona himself has always played in a 24-team tournament, the one in Spain being his first.

The Argentine legend then led his country, almost single-handedly, to World Cup glory in 1986 in Mexico clinching crucial victories against England and Germany on the way.

He again captained his team during the 1990 instalment in Italy but failed in the final against Germany, the European nation prevailing this time around.

A fourth appearance in the quadrennial tournament in 1994 in the USA ended prematurely for Maradona as he was found guilty of drug use.

The former Napoli player's managerial stint with Argentina was short-lived as his side were humbled 4-0 at the hands of old rivals Germany in World Cup 2010 in South Africa.

