It has been reported that New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly punched a wall following his team's 38-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard round of the playoffs on Sunday night.

The wide receiver didn't have a good performance against the Packers, with four receptions from 11 targets for only 28 yards, and he dropped a lot of passes including one in the endzone. The flamboyant player didn't have a playoff debut to be proud of.

According to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio, after Beckham had spoken to reporters following the game, he was seen banging his head against a door.

ESPN reported: "Grounds crew members told Paolantonio that they heard someone hitting the wall outside the crew's locker room at Lambeau Field, which is located adjacent to the interview room where Beckham had just spoken with reporters.

"When grounds crew members came out of the locker room, they saw Beckham and the hole in the wall."

NFL security is now investigating the incident and will follow up any investigations with the ground crew if needed. The Giants are yet to comment on the incident, but Beckham was calm while talking to reporters earlier.

He said: "These are the learning experiences, as tough as they are. This is what you stand on and grow from. It sucks. There is no way to put it. It sucks. It is a horrible feeling."

While we shouldn't draw conclusions, this is going to be a tough situation for the Giants to deal with if Beckham is the guilty party, especially after the story earlier this week involving him and several other Giants players spending their day off on a boat in Miami.

Although it was their day off and they can do whatever they like, you have to stop and think if the players were really invested in the playoffs, as none of the other players on the boat in Miami on that day performed well on Sunday against the Packers. The two aren't linked that strongly, but you have to wonder if the distraction of the story disturbed the Giants preparation.

"I'm sure it's going to be a long offseason," Beckham said. "At the end of the day, you just have to take it and you have to grow. You have to learn from it and find ways not to have this feeling again."

Beckham has been a very emotional receiver all season long. From hitting kicking nets, to marrying them, there's nothing he hasn't done. If you believe the reports, however, it looks like his emotions may have got the better of have this time around once more.

