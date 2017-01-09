James Harden is having an MVP caliber season.

That’s indisputable.

Under new head coach Mike D’Antoni’s offensive system, Harden has been given full reign on that side of the ball and he has relished the opportunity, averaging a ridiculous 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game.

Taking on the role of point guard, Harden has immediately become the league’s most prolific passer, posting 4.3 more assists per game than he did last season in D’Antoni’s up-tempo offense. He also leads the NBA in that category, posting 1.5 more per contest than Russell Westbrook.

However, since he handles the ball so much, turnovers have also unfortunately been a part of his game. In fact, he averages 5.8 per contest, which leads the NBA.

On Sunday night, Harden had a quadruple-double in a 129-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

But, not for the right reason.

Yes, he had a wildly impressive 40 points (on 13-of-26 shooting) in addition to 10 rebounds and 11 assists, but he also had 10 turnovers on the evening. It was the third time he recorded double-digit turnovers in a single game this season.

If you were wondering, no one in NBA (since turnovers became an official stat) has ever recorded a stat line like that.

Despite the high turnover mark, it goes without saying that Harden is having an historic season for all the good reasons.

In fact, in the performance against the Raptors, he joined just Westbrook and Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA history with multiple 40-plus point triple-doubles in a single season.

He’s also on quite the impressive double-double streak.

It will be fun to see Harden and Westbrook battle it out for the rest of the season in the hopes of proving that they’re more valuable to their respective teams.

Right now, it’s easy to make the case for both for the coveted MVP award.