There truly is never a dull moment when Tyson Fury is concerned.

The 28-year-old has done his best to try and maintain a low profile in recent months but when you are a former world heavyweight champion, it is easier said than done.

He caused a stir over the weekend by announcing on Twitter that he has denounced his gypsy heritage.

From now on, the former 'Gypsy King' would prefer to be known as Gorga Tys - gorga being a slang word for non-gypsys.

Bizarre, we know.

Nevertheless, a video has also emerged in the last couple of days featuring Fury that is guaranteed to cure your Monday blues.

The former WBO and WBA heavyweight champ is continuing to take some time out of the sport after failing two drugs tests and being stripped of his licence towards the end of 2016.

And it might be safe to assume the 28-year-old is still quite far away from being in any sort of shape to compete if his attempt to jump over a gate is anything to go by.

As you can see in the video below, Fury is dared to run and jump over a wooden gate somewhere in the British countryside, however, it doesn't quite go to plan.

Despite, taking a lengthy run up, Fury never generates enough pace to look like he can clear the gate.

But he didn't actually get the opportunity to prove us wrong as he loses his footing in the last second to hilariously slip straight into the gate.

It is the sort of thing You've Been Framed would pay out £250 to show.

Fury probably should have realised he wasn't exactly wearing appropriate 'gate jumping' footwear, particularly in typical British winter conditions.

Let's hope his footwork is a bit more nimble when he eventually decides to return to the ring.

