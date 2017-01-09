Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mick Foley explains the story behind his proudest match

Mick Foley has participated in numerous dangerous matches over the course of his career and no matter what moniker he was donning in that time, the wrestler was pushing the limits of what you could do inside the ring.

A fan reminded him of a match with Terry Funk this weekend and that gave the Raw manager a chance to reflect on one of his best matches.

He explained on his Facebook page: “Of all of my matches, I am proudest of this one because of the lengths that Terry Funk and I went to during the course of this no-rope, barbed-wire bloodbath to put our little promotion, #IWAJapan on the map.”

Back then, the 51-year-old was going by the name Cactus Jack, he and Funk were primed to leave it all out in the ring.

Their cause was helped by the fact that pictures from the prototype of what would later be dubbed a “Hardcore Match” surfaced in Japanese magazines.

Full color images of the bloodshed led to increased attendance in Japan, including an event that attracted 30,000 fans to Kawasaki stadium six months later.

The man who would later be called Mankind would be a pioneer of sorts for the extremely dangerous prop-filled wrestling in the mid 1990s and early 2000s.

See No Evil Premiere - Arrivals

People wouldn’t be diving off of tables, ladders and chairs if wrestlers like he and Funk never broke their bodies in front of nearly empty arenas 20 years prior.

Everybody has their favorites, and for Foley, this one took the cake.

