Steph Curry and other NBA stars are now unlikely to leave in free agency

The NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement made one thing crystal-clear: superstars will have a major incentive to stay with their current teams.

Like the old CBA, superstar players who meet certain criteria and win awards (like the MVP) are eligible for more lucrative contracts. However, there is now a major financial hit if superstars decide to leave their current teams in free agency.

It seems as though Kevin Durant leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to form a super team with the Golden State Warriors might have had something to do with it.

As Cork Gaines of Business Insider explains, players like Warriors star Steph Curry are now highly unlikely to play elsewhere if making the most money is important to them.

“Under the new CBA, these so-called ‘designated players’ are eligible to sign new contracts with a first-year salary equal to 35% of the salary cap, but only if they re-sign with their current team. That drops to 30% if they sign with a new team.”

He further explained, “In other words, based on next season's projected salary cap of $102 million, a superstar free agent like Stephen Curry would be choosing between a first-year salary of $35.7 million by re-signing with the Warriors or a $30.6 million first-year salary with another team.”

Previously, the difference between re-signing and leaving was much smaller and could be made up if a player left for a team that plays in a more tax-friendly state, for example.

Not only would Curry make $5 million more in year one of his new deal with the Warriors, but he’d make almost $30 million more in the first four seasons of the deal. Since NBA contracts are fully guaranteed, that’s likely enough to prevent most of the league’s top stars from going anywhere.

While there are some players who value chasing championships at all costs, the NBA’s efforts in preventing more super teams from forming will only benefit the league in the long-run.

Not only will it increase parity, but it will also result in added loyalty, which fans can appreciate from their favourite stars.

