The Brooklyn Nets are the only team in the NBA with fewer wins than the Philadelphia 76ers, who sport a 10-25 record as the season nears its midway point.

However, that fact isn't getting star Philadelphia center Joel Embiid down. Coming off a win over those lowly, 8-28 Nets, Embiid said he was bullish on the Sixers' playoff chances.

Upon reading that, one wouldn't be faulted for assuming Embiid was talking about next season, or even the 2018-19 season.

However, according to ESPN.com, Embiid, a former first-round pick out of Kansas, was talking about this season:

"I think we have a chance. We've been hot lately,'' he said. "We've won three out of four lately, so I look at it, and I think we have a chance, and we're really figuring things out. We're starting to learn how to win games.''

As of Monday morning, the Sixers find themselves 7.5 games behind the Washington Wizards for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid is right, though - the Sixers have been playing better of late, winning three of their last four games. That sort of winning streak would have been unthinkable a year or two ago, so Philly is definitely trending upward.

Still, in order to make the playoffs this season, Embiid and his teammates are going to have to keep that sort of winning percentage going for a longer period of time.

The 7' Cameroonian is doing his part, though, averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season while averaging only 25 minutes per contest.

As he continues to earn more minutes, the Sixers will continue to become more dangerous for Eastern Conference foes.