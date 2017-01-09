While a cocky and arrogant character in the public eye, it would seem Conor McGregor is a completely different person when the cameras aren't on him.

The Irishman is renowned for his obnoxious attitude when it comes to press conferences and fighting in UFC but according to Donald Cerrone, the same can't be said away from the Octogon.

Speaking to Fox Sports last October, Cerrone explained how McGregor is disliked by other fighters and like a "scared little kid" behind the scenes.

The American welterweight said: "They line us all up in a line, but they take Conor and they put him off in another room because he can't be around the other fighters because we don't play that s***.

"I just tune him out, because behind the scenes he is like a scared little kid."

Questions are often asked of whether McGregor's tough-talking and narcissistic personality is all a fasade - though it's clearly working for him if it is.

McGregor hates showing any sign of weakness but according to his coach, John Kavanagh, there is one thing in MMA that the 27-year-old genuinely fears.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Kavanagh explained how McGregor often worries about the long-term effects of being repeatedly hit in the head i.e. brain injury.

He did add, however, that the Notorious now fights in a specific way to limit his opponents' chances of landing a punch.

"It's a concern of every fighter. At that level of fighting the risk is very real," Kavanagh said. "But I think you can add on two hands the number of clean head shots Conor has taken in 10 years of pro-fighting.

"His style of fighting answers that, because his style is not brawling. He doesn't step in the pocket and exchange punches.

"His style is in and out - he's very defensive. That style was born through not wanting to lose and not wanting to take head shots, and not wanting to damage the software."

Irish MMA has a history of brain injuries and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), as Professor Dan Healy recently explained: "I'd like to see every young man and woman who decides to fight to do so knowing that every possible avoidable risk has been minimised.

"I've seen five brain haemorrhages in Irish MMA. The fighters were a variety of ages, both amateur and professional. It included people in their twenties and early thirties.

"CTE concerns me more than anything about all combat sports. This can be the first generation of fighters ever who don't get CTE."

