Just like in real life, Lionel Messi is capable of winning matches virtually single-handed on FIFA 17.

The Barcelona and Argentina superstar doesn’t have the highest overall rating on EA Sports’ latest version of their immense popular video game - that honour went to Cristiano Ronaldo - but the rest of his statistics are still frightening.

Messi has 89 for pace, 86 for passing, 90 for shooting and a massive 96 for dribbling. Basically, if you have Messi in your team you’ll always have half a chance, regardless of the talent of your opponent.

However, there’s one thing about virtual Messi that’s bothering certain FIFA 17 players.

It’s not a huge deal - well, not to most players anyway - but it’s still proved irritating enough for some users to create a special thread on Reddit.

FIFA players unhappy with one thing

According to the Reddit thread - brought to our attention by Dream Team - there are genuinely some FIFA 17 players who are bothered that Messi’s hair remains blonde on the game.

The 29-year-old raised eyebrows with his decision to dye his hair before the start of the 2016-17 campaign but, several months down the line, the highlights have faded and he’s back to his usual brown-haired look.

“This is really the main Issue,” one user wrote. “Ignore lag, bugs and broken mechanics this shit is important.”

Does it really matter?

This guy then came up with a pretty cool idea: “I was actually thinking about this the other day: What if a player's TOTW card had a different appearance than the normal card. So if Messi got a TOTW post-blonde hair, it would reflect that on the pitch. Would also work with Pogba and his hair-choice-of-the-week.”

Although by the sounds of it, EA Sports have already beaten him to it: “Happened last year IIRC with Messi. I think he got an inform with his newly blonde hair. EA even tweeted out that it was only blonde on the card and not in-game lol.”

Another user added: “Neymar also had most of his special cards with short hair in the pics.”

Does it really matter than Messi still has blonde hair on FIFA 17? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

