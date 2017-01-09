In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Odell Beckham defended by NFL stars and analysts after Miami boat criticism

If you watched the game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants last night, you would've seen and heard constant mentions of the trip that Odell Beckham Jr and the other Giants receivers took to Miami last week.

Beckham, Victor Cruz, Sterling Shephard and more were pictured posing on a boat on Monday after securing their Playoff status and a trip to Green Bay.

However, as the Giants struggled yesterday - eventually losing 38-13 - that trip was brought up by the announce crew constantly as if being on a boat had caused the loss, with Beckham taking all the blame. NFL players and analysts didn't take too kindly to those claims and came to the defence of OBJ.

Beckham dropped three passes in the game, and after he failed to haul in an overthrown ball by Eli Manning - which would've been a miracle catch - Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck brought it up again.

That's when people from all over the NFL universe came to the defense of the incredibly talented wide receiver.

Thankfully, all these people saw through what a poor argument being on a boat a week before a game is for why the Giants underperformed. Eli isn't getting better with age, the defensive backs were burned all night long and so was the Giants pass protection. 

Yes, Beckham had two drops he should've hauled in, but if you're putting the blame for the loss on him or the fact that he partied in Miami a week ago, then you really need to evaluate your thinking.

