The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

Enzo Amore, alongside his tag team partner Big Cass, has recently been involved in a feud with Rusev and Lana on Monday Night Raw, but he hasn't taken part in any matches yet in 2017.

Amore hasn't taken part in a televised WWE match since he faced The Bulgarian Brute in a match at the end of November last year. He has, however, been involved in tag team matches at house shows between now and then.

His recent storyline has seen him confined to a wheelchair after a beatdown by Rusev, but this isn't why he isn't competing according to the Wrestling Observer.

They have reported that Enzo is, in fact, dealing with a knee injury which he picked up on December 30 at a Raw live event in Los Angeles.

At the moment, there is no timetable for the Realest Guy in the Room, but he will be reevaluated in two weeks time, so hopefully we'll receive an update about we should expect him to return to the ring then.

Fingers crossed Enzo and Cass will be back together and competing as a tag team once more soon, as the tag team division on Raw desperately needs it. The division is lacking variety so it would be good to have the Certified Gs back in the ring as soon as possible.

At the moment, Cass is yet to be booked for a match at the Royal Rumble, but, more than likely, he will have a confrontation with Rusev in the Rumble while Enzo is still on the sidelines.

