When it’s all said and done, LeBron James might end up being considered as the best basketball player of all-time.

As one of the most cerebral players of this generation on and off the court, James has been a savvy role model for incoming NBA players, as he leads by example and through teaching moments in practices and games.

That being said, one might expect that James would like to share his elite knowledge in some kind of coaching capacity after his playing career is over, whenever that may be.

However, it seems as though James has a very definitive answer when it comes to his future.

Here’s what he had to say to reporters when asked whether or not he’d consider becoming a coach.

That’s pretty clear, huh?

Current Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale, who was an assistant coach for the Miami Heat when LeBron played there, knows the superstar very well and was asked last month whether or not King James would make a solid coach.

His response was right in line with LeBron’s answer.

Labeling James as a “one-percentile guy when it comes to basketball intelligence,” Fizdale told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, “He would kill somebody. Perfection is like [his standard]. He wants perfection. I could see him actually owning his own team and doing something like that, but I think [as a coach], he would end up killing a player at some point because they wouldn't live up to the expectations that he would set forth.”

In a $100 million contract with the Cavs and with a lifetime Nike deal for an undisclosed amount of cash along with other sponsorships, James’ net worth was estimated to be around $275 million by Forbes.

At the end of his career, he will be able to follow in Michael Jordan’s footsteps and become the owner of an NBA franchise if he pleases.

Just don’t expect to see him in a suit on the sidelines.