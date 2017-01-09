Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Video: Arsenal stars take on Football Darts challenge

January is always a busy time of year for Darts fans.

The PDC World Championships are quickly followed by the BDO World Championships and they usually ensure the New Year gets off to a joyful start.

The competitions also tend to attract a few big names to actually attend the events, in particular, footballers when they are given a rare evening off during the busy festive period.

It's always a bit difficult to guess which Premier League stars would make decent arrow throwers given the very different skill sets required, but what about if the two sports were combined?

Three Arsenal stars were amongst the first to try out a new game 'Football Darts' and it actually looks pretty fun.

As you can see in the video below, Petr Cech, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Granit Xhaka were tasked with striking 'dart balls' at a giant replica darts board, starting with a score of 301.

Unfortunately, there weren't to be any cheers of 180 from professional referee George Noble who oversaw the contest, however, as it proved to be much harder than it initially looked.

The weight of the balls made it look almost impossible for the trio to even get close to triple 20 which meant it then became a battle of tactics.

But it soon became clear that Cech was a bit of a dark horse and accurately scored a decent average every time he stepped up to the oche.

The Arsenal 'keeper was the first one to check-out on 16 but Oxlade-Chamberlain still had the opportunity to tie if he could hit a triple 14.

The England international came close but no cigar as Noble ruled his strike to land on 11.

Xhaka then messed up his chance to draw, making Cech the inaugural Football Darts champion.

Although, Arsene Wenger might be a little concerned that his goalkeeper proved to be more accurate than two outfield players.

Perhaps Cech has been wasted in goal all of this time!

