Stop me if you've heard this one - DeMarcus Cousins received a technical foul last night.

Pretty common occurrence, right? Well, Sunday night saw the Sacramento Kings star center pick up a technical for a new reason.

Following a post play in a 117-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Cousins was whistled for his third personal foul and took his frustrations out on a chair on the Kings' bench. Check out the incident at the :28 mark in the below video:

In the video below, Cousins gives the chair a few punches before ending with a ferocious kick as his teammates watch with confusion:

The best part of the video, though, may be the guy in the red sweater behind the bench, who doesn't have any sort of reaction to Cousins' tirade. He sits calmly by as Cousins beats up the chair, making it look as if it's an everyday occurrence.

Cousins' teammates, however, simply look exasperated at this point. Several coaches have tried and failed to keep the mercurial star in check emotionally, but none have succeeded.

You want your star players to play with passion, but when that passion starts actively hurting your team, it's time to make a change.

Despite his antics, Cousins is still one of the best big men in the game, averaging 28.1 points and 10 rebounds per game for the 15-22 Kings.

Sacramento is tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the Western Conference's final playoff spot, but having lost three straight games, the Kings are not trending in the right direction.