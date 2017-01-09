Baron Corbin ends up taking a lot of flack from different corners of WWE fandom for various things he does inside and outside of the ring.

Whether it’s his weight, or a performance, fans can’t seem to wait for a chance to jump into his mentions on Twitter and take a crack at the WWE star.

Yesterday, he extended his streak of sonning fans on social media when a Denver area fan decided to voice his displeasure with Corbin’s character.

The fan argued that both his character and talent level were low and that the performer should be sent back to NXT.

Of course, the 32-year-old provided a reminder of why you have to be careful with your display pictures on social media.

He took aim at the fan’s picture as evidence that he didn’t need to say anything to him, the picture is basically worth a thousand words or maybe 140 characters.

These people keep strolling into Corbin’s mentions and keep getting swatted down with authority, but maybe this time will make all the potential trolls learn their lesson.

At this point, not being liked is kind of his thing. He’s made it clear in the past that he came into this sport to be competitive, not to make a bunch of friends.

Coming from the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL certainly aided in that mindset where you literally had to perform or face the possibility that you could lose your job.

Compared to that environment, the WWE might even be a little bit easier on your nerve, but only by a small margin.

One thing is for certain, he will continue to stunt on any fan with the notion of wandering into his airspace to throw any shade his way.

