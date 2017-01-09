Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Vince McMahon.

Baron Corbin clowns critical fan on Twitter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Baron Corbin ends up taking a lot of flack from different corners of WWE fandom for various things he does inside and outside of the ring.

Whether it’s his weight, or a performance, fans can’t seem to wait for a chance to jump into his mentions on Twitter and take a crack at the WWE star.

Article continues below

Yesterday, he extended his streak of sonning fans on social media when a Denver area fan decided to voice his displeasure with Corbin’s character.

The fan argued that both his character and talent level were low and that the performer should be sent back to NXT.

Of course, the 32-year-old provided a reminder of why you have to be careful with your display pictures on social media.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

He took aim at the fan’s picture as evidence that he didn’t need to say anything to him, the picture is basically worth a thousand words or maybe 140 characters.

These people keep strolling into Corbin’s mentions and keep getting swatted down with authority, but maybe this time will make all the potential trolls learn their lesson.

At this point, not being liked is kind of his thing. He’s made it clear in the past that he came into this sport to be competitive, not to make a bunch of friends.

Coming from the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL certainly aided in that mindset where you literally had to perform or face the possibility that you could lose your job.

FRANCE-INTERNET-COMPANY-TWITTER

Compared to that environment, the WWE might even be a little bit easier on your nerve, but only by a small margin.

One thing is for certain, he will continue to stunt on any fan with the notion of wandering into his airspace to throw any shade his way.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
WWE Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again