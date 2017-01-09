Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Mesut Ozil.

Mesut Ozil reveals his second condition before signing new Arsenal deal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In an interview with Kicker magazine earlier this week, Mesut Ozil explained how his future at Arsenal depends on whether Arsene Wenger stays as manager.

Wenger played a huge role in convincing the 28-year-old to leave Real Madrid in 2013 by calling him personally and speaking in his native German.

"I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract," he said, per the Guardian. "The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club.

Article continues below

"The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsene Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have.

"The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to do [in the future]."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

What Odell Beckham Jr did outside locker room after Giants' playoff defeat

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

Tom Brady weighs in on Beckham and infamous Giants boat trip

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

The real reason Enzo Amore is in a wheelchair in current feud

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Young WWE star unloads in massive rant on Twitter

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Christmas present to his wife is absolute classic Zlatan

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

Watch: People think Luis Suarez deserved red card for this moment v Villarreal

Ozil's comments prompted a mixed response from Arsenal fans, with many desperate for the Germany international to stay but also keen for Wenger to leave.

That wasn't Ozil's only condition, though. In fresh quotes released from the same interview, the attacking midfielder added a second demand in order to sign a new contract.

You've guessed it, he wants the No.10 shirt.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

"I would love to wear the 10 shirt, I always wanted that, the club knew from the beginning," Ozil added, via 101 Great Goals. "When I came to Arsenal in 2013, Jack Wilshere already had the 10.

"The club said I would get the 10 when it was free. She has been free since Wilshere's departure in the summer - I have not been able to do it yet."

What's interesting is that Ozil not only reveals he was promised the No.10 shirt as of when it became free, but that he refers to the jersey as "she".

Sunderland v Arsenal - Premier League

He must really love the number 10.

Wenger now faces a predicament given Ozil's latest demand. While taking the No.10 away from Wilshere would undoubtedly frustrate the Englishman, denying Ozil would potentially scupper a new deal.

Decisions, decisions.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
UEFA Champions League
Football
Mesut Özil
Premier League
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Theo Walcott
Thierry Henry

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again