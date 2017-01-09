In an interview with Kicker magazine earlier this week, Mesut Ozil explained how his future at Arsenal depends on whether Arsene Wenger stays as manager.

Wenger played a huge role in convincing the 28-year-old to leave Real Madrid in 2013 by calling him personally and speaking in his native German.

"I am very, very happy at Arsenal and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract," he said, per the Guardian. "The fans want that I stay and now it is just down to the club.

Article continues below

"The club knows that I am here most of all because of Arsene Wenger. He is the one who signed me and he is the one whose trust I have.

"The club also knows that I want to be clear what the manager is going to do [in the future]."

Article continues below

Ozil's comments prompted a mixed response from Arsenal fans, with many desperate for the Germany international to stay but also keen for Wenger to leave.

That wasn't Ozil's only condition, though. In fresh quotes released from the same interview, the attacking midfielder added a second demand in order to sign a new contract.

You've guessed it, he wants the No.10 shirt.

"I would love to wear the 10 shirt, I always wanted that, the club knew from the beginning," Ozil added, via 101 Great Goals. "When I came to Arsenal in 2013, Jack Wilshere already had the 10.

"The club said I would get the 10 when it was free. She has been free since Wilshere's departure in the summer - I have not been able to do it yet."

What's interesting is that Ozil not only reveals he was promised the No.10 shirt as of when it became free, but that he refers to the jersey as "she".

He must really love the number 10.

Wenger now faces a predicament given Ozil's latest demand. While taking the No.10 away from Wilshere would undoubtedly frustrate the Englishman, denying Ozil would potentially scupper a new deal.

Decisions, decisions.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms