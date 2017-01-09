Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The 2016 FIFA FIFPro World XI will be announced in Zurich tonight at the inaugural ‘The Best’ award ceremony.

This line-up is likely to consider a wealth of talent from La Liga with Barcelona and Real Madrid stars set to dominate the XI.

But, according to reports, the Premier League won’t have a single representative in the team this year.

The team is decided by professional footballers, with 26,516 voting this year and, despite English and Welsh clubs having a record 1,884 votes, not one Premier League star made the line-up.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba was the closest to making the side but missed out by an agonising two votes - the smallest margin in the award’s 12-year history.

It continues the Premier League’s absence in the FIFPro team.

The last two players that made the team that played their entire season in England were Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney back in 2011. Since then, both Angel di Maria and David Luiz have made the team - but spent half of their year playing in a different country.

But a lack of Premier League talent in the FIFPro World XI hasn’t always been the case. Back in 2009, the Premier League had a handful of talent in the line-up with as many as six players playing in England during that year.

Liverpool v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League

The 2009 FIFPro XI

Here is the full team:

Goalkeeper: Iker Casillas | Real Madrid|

Left-back: Patrice Evra | Manchester United

Right-back: Dani Alves | Barcelona

Centre-back: John Terry | Chelsea

Centre-back: Nemanja Vidic | Manchester United

Midfield: Andres Iniesta | Barcelona

Midfield: Steven Gerrard | Liverpool

Midfielder: Xavi | Barcelona

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United & Real Madrid

Forward: Lionel Messi | Barcelona

Forward: Wayne Rooney | Manchester United

Manchester United's English forward Wayn

As you can see, Evra, Terry, Vidic, Gerrard and Rooney were all included while Ronaldo - who moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 - also features.

So, that’s six players that featured in the Premier League in the FIFPro World XI - something that is almost unimaginable in this day and age.

This year's candidates

This year, there were plenty of players that made the 55-man shortlist for the FIFPro team with Pogba, Claudio Bravo, David de Gea, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Mesut Ozil, Dimitri Payet, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez, Jamie Vardy and Kevin de Bruyne all having the chance to make the final XI.

However, they’ve all been snubbed in favour of talent from other European leagues.

There’s always next year.

