Bruce Prichard reveals who is responsible for The Rock's gimmick

The Rock is now a part time WWE Superstar and one of the biggest names in entertainment period.

Back when the WWE signed the former University of Miami product, there were high hopes for him because he was a third generation wrestler.

Dwyane Johnson was the son of Rocky Johnson and grandson of Peter Maivia, who both were longtime wrestlers who paid their dues in the business.

To be truly successful in the company, the young wrestler would have to forge his own path rather than playing off his family’s success.

He wasn’t always the charismatic fan favourite that he is today, in fact he began his ascent as a heel in a stable called the Nation of Domination.

Recently, former WWE producer Bruce Prichard explained where The Rock got his name and speaking schtick from on Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard.

He tells the story: “And it started with The Rock stuff, which, by the way, the whole Rock speak, ‘The Rock says’, talking about himself in third person, that was something that Jim Ross came up with.”

Jim Ross being the one responsible for some of the crucial elements of a huge hit from the Attitude era is surprising.

That suggestion would pay so many dividends as Johnson transitioned from a heel to The People’s Champion.

Johnson is still a huge draw and looked upon fondly by fans from that era and new fans alike. All of that is possible because of a single suggestion from JR.

