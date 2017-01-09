Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

John Cena and Roman Reigns.

John Cena and Roman Reigns could meet at WWE SummerSlam

Recently, WWE superstars John Cena and Roman Reigns were involved in a Twitter war with one another, but the situation was quickly defused and almost forgotten about.

That didn't stop fans from speculating that a feud between the two could be coming soon, but it won't as they both have very different programming entering WrestleMania season with Cena involved with the WWE title holder AJ Styles and possibly The Undertaker, while Reigns is hunting Kevin Owens and the Universal championship.

Once all that is over, however, the two may be able to have a feud with one another, according to a report by the Inquisitr

They have reported Cena and Reigns could meet for a match at SummerSlam later this year, and because it's a clash between two of the company's top faces, one of them might turn heel for the match takes place.

The Leader of the Cenation has already begun what could be an eventual heel turn on SmackDown Live, as he returned to the show a couple of weeks ago with an arrogant attitude demanding a WWE title match against Styles at the Royal Rumble.

This arrogance is likely to get the attention of The Undertaker for their match at WrestleMania, but there's no reason why he can't carry on this heel persona afterward and towards SummerSlam.

On the other hand, Reigns needs a heel turn in order to give his character a new lease of life and this could be the perfect opportunity for him to become more accepted with the WWE universe for several reasons.

WWE SummerSlam 2015

Not only would it mean better character development for The Big Dog, but he is more likely to be put over than Cena because of Vince McMahon's ambition to have him as the new top guy in the company. Loads of fans would love to see that happen if Reigns was a heel.

Overall, Cena vs Reigns would be a good match to have at SummerSlam, but one of them would have to turn heel in order for the match to work correctly. There are routes for both superstars to do such a thing so here's to hoping the clash takes place later on this year.

WWE SummerSlam 2015

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
The Undertaker
Wrestlemania
SummerSlam

