When the first round of All-Star fan voting results were released a few days ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo trailed only LeBron James in the Eastern Conference front-court standings.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks point-forward believes he should have more than his current 500,663 votes.

The Greek Freak, as he's affectionately called, cited an unusual, but believable, reason for why he doesn't have more votes thus far.

According to ESPN reporter Michele Steele, Antetokounmpo joked that he thinks some of his votes are being missed because fans can't spell his last name:

There may be some truth to that, as "Antetokounmpo" barely fits on the back of an NBA jersey. Therefore, it is probably being misspelled quite a bit on Twitter, where fans also may be struggling to fit it into the social media site's 140-character limit.

Still, the Greek Freak has the seventh-most votes, trailing only James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

He's well-deserving of every vote he's gotten, too. While leading the Bucks to an 18-18 record so far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 29 points, nine rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Though Milwaukee has lost its last two games, the Bucks are still in the playoff mix, tied with the Washington Wizards for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot and only half a game behind the Chicago Bulls for seventh place.

The Bucks have a tough test ahead of them on Tuesday night, as they take a trip to San Antonio to take on the 30-7 Spurs. Antetokounmpo may not play for the second-straight game due to an illness.