Chelsea's 10th-placed finish in the Premier League last term left many scratching their heads wondering what went wrong.

Having clinched the title in emphatic fashion the season before, Jose Mourinho seemed to lose the trust and support of his players.

Several of the Blues' stars under-performed throughout the 2015/16 campaign, but none fell from grace quite like Eden Hazard.

The Belgian was ineffective throughout and a shadow of the player who won the PFA Player of the Year award following Chelsea's 2014/15 title triumph.

Hazard has finally commented on what was a poor season and claimed he played "like a ghost".

"I learned a lot [from last season]," Hazard told Sky Sports. "Sometimes you are at the top like we were two years ago and sometimes it is difficult for everyone.

"For me, I was the best player two years ago, but last season I was like a ghost. I want to be the best again and win titles."

Hazard now has more trophies in sight and hopes he can add the FA Cup to his collection this season.

Following Chelsea's 4-1 victory over Peterborough on Sunday, he added: "The league is important, but the FA Cup even more as I've never won it.

"So I hope that this season I can win this trophy as I have won the league and the League Cup - now I just need the FA Cup."

Hazard has rediscovered his best form under the management of Antonio Conte, forming a lethal front free alongside the prolific Diego Costa and Pedro/Willian.

