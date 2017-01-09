The New Orleans Pelicans are currently 14-24 and sit in 11th place in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden have also captured everyone’s attention with their historic performances and overall numbers.

Perhaps those are the reasons that Anthony Davis’ outstanding season has gone overlooked so far.

On the year, Davis is averaging 28.8 points (2nd in the NBA), 12.1 rebounds (6th in the NBA), and 2.5 blocks (2nd in the NBA) per contest.

As you can derive from those simple numbers and from watching Davis play, he’s one of the best two-way players in the Association.

His numbers tell the story.

Let’s take a look at the offensive end first.

The Pelicans star has made 10.4 shots on 21.1 attempts per game this season, good for a 49.1 percent field goal percentage. This is the best mark in the league among players who average 20-plus shots per game and is the fifth-best mark among players who take 15-plus shots per game.

Further, he leads all frontcourt players by averaging 7.5 made free throws per game, where he has converted on 79.2 percent of his attempts.

He also creates a ton of offense and has the ball in his hands a lot, as you can imagine. In fact, just DeMarcus Cousins has a higher Usage Rate than Davis’ 33.3 mark. Just three other players, including Westbrook and Harden, rank ahead of Davis in that regard.

When dunking is so easy for Davis, as evidenced in the video below, there’s no wonder why he’s had so much success.

So many people would kill to have that ability.

What sets Davis apart and puts him in a whole different category, however, is his willingness to rebound and defend.

He ranks behind Hassan Whiteside, DeAndre Jordan, Andre Drummond, Dwight Howard and Rudy Gobert in total rebounds per game (12.1), but you might realize something about each of those players.

They’re traditional, rim-protecting centers who can’t come close to doing what Davis can do on the offensive end. You can even make the argument that each of those five players is known mainly for their rebounding prowess.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Love are the only other players who rank in the top 10 rebounding-wise to also average 20-plus points per game.

And Davis is second in the NBA in scoring, as mentioned above.

Perhaps the most impressive part of his game is his ability to block shots at a high rate, utilizing his incredibly long reach. Ranking just 0.1 blocks per game behind NBA leader Rudy Gobert, Davis commits to guarding the rim and frequently records blocks away from the hoop when closing in on perimeter shooters as well.

Block Percentage is a metric that estimates the percentage of two-point field goal attempts that a defensive player blocks while on the court. Davis ranks fifth in the entire NBA with a 5.6 percent mark. Keep in mind that every player in the league, including non-starters and defensive specialists, are included in the ranking.

While Westbrook and Harden are having spectacular season and their respective teams are having success, it is wrong to deny Davis the attention he deserves.

After all, he can’t control who takes the court with him or the simple fact that other teams are more talented from top to bottom.

It’s scary to think that Davis is only 23-years-old.

The former No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft has improved in every season of his short career so far, averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game as a rookie to 24.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game last season to 28.8 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game this year.

Therefore, the sky’s the limit and the potential for historic seasons during his eventual prime is in the horizon.

Until then, it’s important not to let him get overshadowed by other stars, because he’s a type of player that has never seen before in league history.