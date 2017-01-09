Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

While the FIFA FIFPro World XI will be announced at the ceremony at the inaugural ‘The Best’ awards tonight, there will also be a virtual XI being announced.

That’s because EA Sports will reveal their special Ultimate Team TOTY cards. These TOTY cards are what gamers pray they will open every time they open a pack, although the likelihood of owning one is, unfortunately, very slim.

We don’t find out who has made the FIFA 17 TOTY until Monday night so we thought it would be the perfect opportunity to look back at previous TOTYs.

So, brought to our attention by The Sport Bible, here is every TOTY card in FIFA Ultimate Team history.

Enjoy:

FIFA11

As you’ll see through the years, the front-three is always Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and one other. in 2011, it was David Villa, rated 90.

Another mainstay in every TOTY in Andres Iniesta, who is joined by former teammate Xavi and Wesley Sneijder in midfield.

Two Barcelona players - Carlos Puyol and Gerard Pique - are joined by two Inter Milan players - Lucio and Maicon - in the back four.

Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas is in between the sticks.

Incidentally, there was no player rated higher than 95 in ’11 - something that would change in the coming years.

p1b61v4ec718q710l9855ejn14ul.jpg

FIFA12

David Villa was replaced by Wayne Rooney (95) alongside Messi and Ronaldo in 2012.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso came in for Sneijder to make a formidable midfield trio with Xavi and Iniesta.

Also, Pique kept his place in back-four with Sergio Ramos, Nemanja Vidic and Dani Alves joining him.

Casillas kept his place in goal.

p1b61v6iv349cufh131l16k0celn.jpg

FIFA13

Goodbye Rooney, hello a 94-rated Radamel Falcao.

The midfield three remained the same with Xavi, Alonso and Iniesta.

And there was only one change in the back five with Marcelo joining Ramos, Pique, Alves and Casillas, with Vidic missing out.

p1b61v8hji1n2ktbtbb81vrg18pgp.jpg

FIFA14

A 94-rated Falcao was swapped with a 96-rated Zlatan Ibrahimovic that made a front-three with Ronaldo and Messi - both rated 98. Wow.

Franck Ribery (96) was alongside Xavi and Iniesta in midfield.

There were three new additions in the back five with Phillip Lahm (94), Thiago Silva (94) and Manuel Neuer (94) joining Ramos and Alves.

p1b61v9ph41igp7q1nkf1lqca6mr.jpg

FIFA15

Arjen Robben (96) lined up alongside Ronaldo (99) and Messi (98) in ’15.

Xavi dropped out for the first time with Angel Di Maria (94) and Toni Kroos (93) with Iniesta in midfield.

David Luiz replaced Dani Alves as the back five remained predominantly the same.

p1b61vbtejhnmp091fvt1if332mt.jpg

FIFA16

A 97-rated Neymar, a 98-rated Ronaldo and a 99-rated Messi made an incredible front-three in last year’s TOTY.

Iniesta remained in the midfield alongside Luka Modric (93) and Paul Pogba (93).

A back four of Marcelo, Silva, Ramos and Alves were in front of Neuer in a pretty impressive looking side.

p1b61vdche1n6511e713qd1i0q8p4v.jpg

