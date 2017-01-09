Sometimes, when your back is up against a wall, you come up with the most creative solutions to the problems you face.

That was certainly the case for Los Angeles Lakers guard Lou Williams on Sunday night.

Trapped along the baseline by two Orlando Magic defenders, Williams was running out of time and space to make a play for his team.

However, as Williams spied center Timofey Mozgov making a cut toward the basket, he came up with the perfect solution. In the video below (and also at , Williams sends a bounce pass between Nikola Vucevic's legs, hitting his center in stride for an easy slam:

Williams, who serves as the primary backup to starter Nick Young, finished the game with 10 points and three assists, but still managed to turn in the above highlight in the Lakers' 111-95 victory.

Mozgov finished with 15 points, but the slam created by Williams' creative pass may have been the easiest two he scored all night. He also snagged nine rebounds to pace the Lakers.

The Lakers improved to 15-26 with the victory and are two games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Magic fell to 16-23 with the loss, 3.5 games behind the Washington Wizards for the No. 8 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles can make a dent in Portland's two-game advantage on Tuesday night when the Lakers play host to the Trail Blazers.